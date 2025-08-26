Audit reports lack of oversight around DESE’s special education, child safety regulations

BOSTON — An audit released by the state says the Department of Elementary and Special Education (DESE) failed to comply with regulations around special education and child safety.

The audit’s numerous findings claim that DESE failed to properly investigate reports of child abuse and neglect — which could mean educators or individuals who pose danger to students could still be in classrooms or educational settings without review or disciplinary action.

“There was a period of over I believe 40 months or so during the audit period where there was little to no communication between department of children and families and dese regarding those child abuse and neglect cases,” said State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

“It’s a really serious issue. We have these young children who are relying on accountability being served in terms of if that abuse and neglect is occurring and to see that communication was lagging, that those investigations weren’t occurring in a timely fashion or at all in some instances is really disappointing, disheartening and discouraging,” said State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

Further findings claim dese did not comply with communication about supportive environments for LGBTQ students. It also highlights a failure to resolve special education complaints within the required timeframe.

The audit also flagged DESE was also cited for not overseeing the use of confidentiality clauses and settlement agreements with families who may have had challenges with their local school districts getting services for their children.

“Time is truly of the essence, these kids only get one shot when they are going through these years of early education, during their youth and we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that those services are provided in an adequate fashion,” said State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio says DESE has already worked to implement changes to make sure these issues are addressed.

Boston 25 News reached out to DESE for comment. In a statement, a spokesperson says “The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is committed to making schools safe and welcoming spaces for all students. The Department has addressed the findings in the auditor’s report and will continue to look for ways to improve.”

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio says the office will be following up with DESE in the following months to make sure these issues are a top priority.

