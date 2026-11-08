Person suffers life-threatening injuries after serious crash in East Boston

BOSTON — Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a serious crash that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Boardman Street and McClellan Highway to reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Police say that one person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. An inital investigation determined that the victim had suffered a potential medical incident prior to the crash.

Boston police say that Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Reconstruction Team are on scene now.

District detectives are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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