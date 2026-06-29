Attleboro woman indicted in 1985 death of newborn son

MANSFIELD, Mass. — An Attleboro woman has been indicted in the 1985 murder of her newborn son.

The Bristol County District Attorney announced today that 59-year-old, Dianne Curry Peck, of Attleboro, was indicted on Monday by a grand jury.

Back on January 26, 1985, the body of a male newborn was discovered in the woods by hunters off of Fruit Street in Mansfield.

Peck is expected to appear in front of a judge in Fall River Superior Court tomorrow.

The circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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