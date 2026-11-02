Six workers injured after maintenance vehicles collide on MBTA tracks in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — First responders in Norwood responded to a reported equipment accident along the railroad tracks near the Norwood Depot MBTA station.

Norwood police said the incident happened at 150 Hill Street when two maintenance vehicles collided on the tracks. Six workers were injured and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The MBTA said trains operating in the area could be affected and delayed by the incident.

Trains on the Franklin/Foxboro line were being replaced by buses between Readville and Walpole. The buses are now being phased out.

The incident is under investigation by the MBTA Transit Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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