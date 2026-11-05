Attleboro firefighters rescue resident from apartment fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Attleboro resident was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to 43 Peck St. shortly after 9 a.m. for a report of a fire alarm going off.

Crews went into the six-unit building and smelled smoke.

Firefighters evacuated residents and found a first-floor apartment with heavy smoke and elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

While searching the apartment, firefighters saw a disoriented resident lying in bed and unable to get up.

Firefighters carried the resident and brought them to an ambulance for treatment.

Officials said there were flammable items on top of the stove in the apartment’s kitchen.

Crews extinguished the flames and ventilated the building.

Residents were able to return to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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