Attempted arsonist arrested in Tyngsborough

Tyngsborough — TYNGSBOROUGH - Monday, September 23rd, at 3:38 a.m., Tyngsborough Police reported to a home on Sequoia Dr. of a suspicious male in the driveway.

The man, Stephen Staite, 44 years old, of Leominster was identified and found with a five-gallon container of gasoline. Police also found a backpack and a lighter within it.

Police were investigating a similar occurrence on Friday, September 20th, of gasoline poured on a side of a house and on a car. The attempt to lite the fire was unsuccessful.

After investigating the scene on Monday, Staite was placed into custody and charged with attempted arson of a dwelling. Staite was then later arraigned in Lowell District Court and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday.

Upon the hearing on Tuesday, it was determined that Staite was found to be dangerous and ordered to be held without bail until January.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

