‘Attempt to bully employers’: Andrea Campbell, 15 other AGs teaming up to preserve DEI practices

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is teaming up with AGs of 15 other states in an attempt to preserve diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

The multi-state coalition claims the federal government does not have the authority to prohibit DEI practices.

“The President’s Order is an attempt to bully employers into eliminating lawful policies that we know reduce complaints of illegal discrimination, increase a company’s bottom line, and improve workforce culture and consumer experience,” said AG Campbell. “I am proud to partner with my AG colleagues to empower businesses and encourage them to be courageous in maintaining their lawful diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs.”

The 16 AGs claim that “companies in the top quartile for diversity were 35% more likely to have financial gains above their respective industry counterparts.”

The AGs’ statement also provided best practices for professional development and retention including:

• Ensuring equal access to all aspects of professional development, training and mentor programs that provide clear pathways for career growth.

• Setting up Employee Resource Groups (“ERGs”) to create inclusive and supportive spaces where employees of particular backgrounds or common experiences feel valued and heard.

• Conducting training on topics such as unconscious bias, inclusive leadership and disability awareness to improve employee confidence and create a shared understanding around cultural norms.

• Ensuring equal access to all aspects of employment, including through reasonable workplace accommodations.

