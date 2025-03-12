‘Assisted living’: New England Aquarium creates new space for senior penguins

BOSTON — In an effort to take care of its aging penguins, the New England Aquarium has established a new living space for their more senior flightless feathered friends.

One island has been separated from the main penguin colony so that Animal Care team can have a “bird’s eye” view to monitor the geriatric birds.

Six penguins have already transitioned to their senior living space, which is flatter than the other islands in the penguin exhibit and has mats.

“Our goal is to take a proactive approach to managing geriatric animals in an environment that better meets their physical and behavioral needs,” said Kristen McMahon, the Aquarium’s Curator of Pinnipeds and Penguins.

Careful records are kept on each penguin’s behavior, feedings, and more so that staff can quickly spot ailments that afflict older penguins, such as foot injuries and cataracts.

“We think of this island like assisted living, where we’re helping the birds be more comfortable in a calmer environment,” said Diana Major, Manager of Penguins.

