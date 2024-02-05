Arrest warrant issued for New Hampshire woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Manchester woman who is accused of stabbing another woman during an argument over the weekend.

Holly Crawford, 39, of Manchester is charged with first degree assault with a deadly weapon, police said Monday.

Crawford is being sought by authorities in connection with a stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

Holly Crawford of Manchester, N.H. (Manchester, NH Police Department)

At approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 468 Union St. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her left side, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim and another woman were arguing and during the argument, the victim was stabbed.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Crawford.

Anyone who has information about Crawford’s whereabouts is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

