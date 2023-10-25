‘Concerning incidents’: Boston University investigating pair of sexual assaults

BOSTON — Boston University is urging students to be vigilant as campus police investigate a pair of sexual assaults that occurred Tuesday.

A student walking down the sidewalk in the BU Central area near 617 Commonwealth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. reported that an unknown person touched them inappropriately.

“The student did not see who touched them as the sidewalk was very crowded at the time. At this time there is no description to provide, and the person has not been located,” police said in a campus crime alert.

Hours later, at 7:10 p.m., a student reported that an unknown person touched them inappropriately while riding on a university bus traveling near 595 Commonwealth Avenue.

“The person was unknown to the student. The student was able to get away from this person. Police have not located the suspect,” officials added.

The suspect in the second incident was described as a Black male, about 30 years of age, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a goatee beard. He was said to be wearing a baggy jacket, baggy pants, black shoes, and an “Under Armour” brand black backpack.

The student reported the male appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, police noted.

On Wednesday morning, Boston University said that an arrest had been made in connection with the assaults, but later announced that the suspect had not been charged in the incidents.

The individual in question was picked up on a default warrant out of Waltham district court and needs to appear there, a BU spokesperson told Boston 25.

The spokesperson also noted that police believe the suspect is responsible for the assaults, but that an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BUPD at (617) 353-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group