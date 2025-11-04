Arrest made in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lowell.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, Channa Sath, 44, of Lowell, will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday morning.

According to police, on Thursday, October 30, around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Chelmsford Street.

The pedestrian, an adult female, received emergency medical treatment on scene and was transported, via ambulance, to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police announced they had located the vehicle.

Sath is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

