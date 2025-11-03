Lowell police seek assistance locating vehicle connected to hit and run that killed a woman

LOWELL, Mass. — Lowell police are seeking assistance in locating a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

According to police, on Thursday, October 30, around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Chelmsford Street.

The pedestrian, an adult female, received emergency medical treatment on scene and was transported, via ambulance, to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The motor vehicle that struck her fled the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information related to this incident or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

