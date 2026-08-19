Young child struck by tree at Wayland summer camp has died, YMCA says

WAYLAND, Mass. — A Wayland camper has died after being struck by a tree that fell at YMCA Camp Chickami Tuesday morning.

The tree fell at the camp on Boston Post Road. A camp counselor was also taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The 8-year-old was struck by a large branch and later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital. The counselor suffered minor injuries.

“The entire West Suburban YMCA family is grieving the loss of a young camper when a tree fell at Camp Chickami in Wayland on Tuesday,” West Suburban YMCA President and CEO Jack Fucci said.

“We are keeping the camper’s family foremost in our thoughts at this extraordinarily difficult time. We are making grief counseling and other support resources available to camp staff, campers, and their families.”

Camp Chickami will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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