Arrest made after triple stabbing shuts down Chelsea neighborhood

CHELSEA, Mass. — One person is under arrest after three people were stabbed in Chelsea on Thursday night, according to police.

The stabbing happened in the area of Chestnut Street and Everett Avenue, prompting a large response from Chelsea police, Chelsea fire, and Massachusetts State Police.

Chestnut Street was shut down between Third Street and Everett Avenue as officers taped off the area and began their investigation.

Chelsea police say all three victims received aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital. One victim suffered a potentially life‑threatening stab wound, while the conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

Residents in the neighborhood said they were alarmed by the number of cruisers and crime‑scene tape.

Chelsea triple stabbing

“Walking into something like this is very, very rare,” one neighborhood resident said. “It’s very sad, but we’ve got to keep praying for the community and the people that live here.”

Police described the investigation as fluid. While one person is currently in custody, officials have not identified them or said whether they are searching for additional suspects.

Chelsea’s police chief said the department will use all available resources to provide clarity and peace of mind as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chelsea Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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