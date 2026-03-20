CHELSEA, Mass. — Three people were hospitalized, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, following a triple stabbing in Chelsea.

According to Chelsea police, officers were dispatched to the area of Chesnut Street and Everett Avenue on Thursday evening to reports of a stabbing.

Investigation underway after a triple stabbing in Chelsea

Once on scene, officers located three victims suffering from stab wounds, one of whom was suffering from a potentially life-threatening one. They recieved on-scene first aid and were transported to a hospital.

“Chelsea Detectives and Mass State Police Detectives are currently working this very serious incident, and we are ready to utilize any and all of our resources to give our community the peace of mind our citizens deserve,” Chelsea Police Chief Keith E. Houghton stated.

Investigation underway after a triple stabbing in Chelsea

An investigation remains ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information o contact them at (617) 466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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