Armed robbery under investigation in Boston

BOSTON — An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Boston.

According to police, around 6:16 a.m., officers responded to the area of 468 Blue Hill Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.

The suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint, but the victim was able to disarm the suspect.

The victim fled the scene and called 911. Officers were able to speak with the victim on Greenwood Street.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

