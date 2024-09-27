‘Are you okay?’: Daily free service saves a life in Canton

“Are you okay?”

Three simple words saved a life in Norfolk County on Thursday.

Officer Cheryl Bambery of the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office called an 80-year-old woman as part of the department’s free daily service called, “Are you okay?”.

The woman answered after several attempts and told Cheryl she had fallen and couldn’t get up.

EMTs were sent to the woman’s house, preventing what could’ve been a tragedy.

Cheryl urged others to sign up for the service.

“So what we do is try to give them back their dignity. What I say to them is that 14 seconds could be the matter of life and death,” Bambery said. “Do you have 14 seconds to take the phone call? So why not sign up for the service?”

The service isn’t just for seniors.

Anyone living by themself can enroll in the program no matter the reason.

