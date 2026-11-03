Antisemitic graffiti found at Sharon High School; investigation underway

SHARON, Mass. — Antisemitic graffiti and political messages were discovered in a boy’s bathroom inside Sharon High School on Tuesday.

District Superintendent Peter J. Botelho said the school received a report about the messages from a member of the community.

After receiving the report, staff searched all of the bathrooms and located the bathroom shown in a photograph.

In a letter to families, Botelho wrote, “Antisemitism, hateful symbols, discriminatory language, and expressions of hatred have no place at Sharon High School or in our community. We strongly condemn this vandalism and recognize the pain and concern it may cause, particularly for our Jewish students, families, and staff.”

The Sharon Police Department was also informed of the incident at the same time as the school.

School officials said it happened while the high school was serving as a polling location for Tuesday’s election.

Counselors and administrators will be available to students on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact school administrators.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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