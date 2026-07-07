Another black bear spotted in southeastern Mass. as sightings increase across region

NORTON, Mass. — A black bear was spotted in Norton, marking the latest in a series of sightings reported across southeastern Massachusetts.

The bear was photographed on Plain Street near Burt Street, the Norton Police Department announced Monday.

Authorities said bear sightings have become more common in the area over the past several years, with a notable uptick over the last week.

It remains unclear whether the Norton bear is the same one reported in Randolph, Avon, Brockton, and Stoughton in recent days. Last week, a bear sighting prompted the temporary closure of DW Field Park in Brockton.

Black bear on the loose (Holbrook Ma/Avon Ma Animal Control)

MassWildlife believes the animal is likely a young male black bear searching for its own territory, a common behavior for bears of that age. Wildlife officials do not expect the bear will need to be relocated and say it will likely continue moving through the region on its own.

Residents are encouraged to keep a safe distance from bears and avoid approaching or feeding them.

Officials also recommend securing potential food sources, including bird feeders, pet food, and trash containers, to reduce the likelihood of attracting bears to residential areas.

Wildlife experts say black bears are generally wary of people and will often move on if left undisturbed.

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