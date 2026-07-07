Mass. State Police: 42 OUI arrests, hundreds of speeding citations over holiday weekend

The Massachusetts State Police have released enforcement data from the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to officials, the figures cover enforcement activity from July 3 through July 5.

During that period, troopers made 42 operating under the influence (OUI) arrests, including four second-offense arrests and three third-offense arrests.

Other notable enforcement actions included 656 citations for speeding, 187 citations for operating unregistered motor vehicles, 112 citations for using an electronic device while driving, 91 seat belt violations, and 48 citations for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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