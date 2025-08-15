Animal shelters team up, waive adoption fees for dogs to address slowdown

BOSTON — Several organizations in Massachusetts are waiving adoption fees for dogs aged one and older next week to address a slowdown in adoptions.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA-Angell) is leading the initiative, which involves ten shelters across the state.

The event will run from Monday, August 18th, to Sunday, August 24th, providing an opportunity for residents to adopt dogs aged one and older without the usual fees.

“In the last month alone, we’ve brought in more than 1,200 pets through local surrenders, out-of-state transports, and as strays,” explained Jamie Garabedian, project manager in the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division.

The participating shelters include all four MSPCA-Angell locations in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod. Additional participants are:

The Berkshire Humane Society

Boston Animal Care and Control

Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center

Worcester Animal Rescue League

Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts

Baypath Humane Society

The initiative aims to make the event accessible to as many people as possible, hoping to find homes for a large number of dogs currently in care. “Between all 10 shelters involved, we’ve really got the majority of Massachusetts covered, and we’re not far from other states in New England,” Garabedian said.

