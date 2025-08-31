Andover community honors 5-year-old girl killed, advocates for safer streets in her memory

ANDOVER, Mass. — Residents in Andover gathered on Saturday afternoon to honor a 5-year-old Sidney Mae Olson.

In May of 2023, 5-year-old Sidney Olson and another family member traversed the crosswalk on Elm Street with the “walk” sign showing when she was struck by a Sysco truck, her family and authorities said.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Olson’s family now runs Massachusetts Families for Safe Streets

They also created the Rainbow Fund in Sidney’s honor to help families dealing with terrible tragedies.

The Rainbow Fund’s mission is to make every Massachusetts community a place where kids can walk, run, bike, and roll.

“We give a voice to the vulnerable in the fight for safer streets and vehicles - and open doors for kids to embrace healthy lifestyles early in life,” the Rainbow Fun website states.

People who attended the event say it helps bring everyone together for a good cause.

