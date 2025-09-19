An odorly disruption: Skunk enters Worcester County school and sprays, causing closure

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An elementary School in Fitchburg had to cancel class today after a skunk ran-a-musk overnight, spraying a classroom.

According to a statement released by Fitchburg Public Schools on Friday, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when members of Fitchburg State University informed McKay Elementary School that a skunk had entered the building.

When the McKay school staff arrived to investigate, they found that the skunk was confined to one classroom, but it had indeed sprayed.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff, we made the decision to cancel school today,” Fitchburg Public Schools wrote.

“While this is a serious matter for health and safety, sometimes life skunks us,” Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia wrote on Facebook. “We know the situation really stinks, but I want to thank our staff and families for being flexible and patient as we make sure McKay is freshened up and ready for learning again. ❤”

A professional cleaning company was called to disinfect the school. School officials confirmed that McKay Elementary School will be safely reopened on Monday.

School officials also said that the missed day would be made up at the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

