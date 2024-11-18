‘An important victory for patients’: Healey signs breast cancer screening bill into law

BOSTON — A new law in Massachusetts will require insurers to cover follow-up screening for patients with abnormal mammograms or dense breast tissue, including digital breast tomosynthesis screening, MRIs, and ultrasounds with no out-of-pocket costs.

The law, “An Act Relative to Medically Necessary Breast Screenings and Exams for Equity and Early Detection,” was signed by Gov. Maura Healey on Monday.

Starting in 2026, the law require insurers to cover diagnostic exams for breast cancer, digital breast tomosynthesis screening, and medically necessary and appropriate screening with breast MRIs and ultrasounds, Healey said.

The law also prevents any increase in patient cost-sharing, thus removing cost barriers for patients who need more rigorous screenings due to dense breast tissue or abnormalities seen in their initial preventive screening mammograms.

“We know that early detection of breast cancer saves lives. This legislation will help ensure that cost is not a barrier for women to get the screenings and care they need,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Legislature for their leadership on this bill, and to the patients, providers and advocates who made their voices heard in support of more affordable and accessible care for Massachusetts residents.”

Lawmakers and medical professionals praised the law alike, saying it will help women who need important breast screenings to catch cancer early, without facing financial barriers.

Breast cancer screenings

State Rep. James Murphy, D-Weymouth, called the legislation “groundbreaking.”

“This bill will save lives,” said Murphy. “Breast cancer is a major cause of cancer related deaths among women and everything must be done to change this. This groundbreaking legislation will provide life saving health care for women throughout our Commonwealth.”

Dr. Benjamin Ebert, president and CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, called the new law “an important victory” for patients needing life-saving breast cancer screenings.

“This legislation is an important victory for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” Ebert said. “We know that when health plans cover medically necessary screening and diagnostic breast imaging, we can detect breast cancer at an earlier stage which can make an enormous difference in outcomes. Indeed, this bill will improve health and save lives.”

