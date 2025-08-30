‘An evil person’: Machete attack victim believes accused Shrewsbury killer should’ve been imprisoned

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A man who was attacked with a machete three years ago is haunted by the tragic murder of an innocent father who had just dropped off his 6-year-old son at school.

26-year-old Snehal Srivastava was arraigned Friday on one count of armed assault to murder and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license.

Investigators said Srivastava shot and killed 56-year-old Kevin Doherty in the area of 72 Edgewater Ave near Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury on Thursday.

Boston 25 News found Srivastava has a violent criminal history dating back to 2018.

That includes a disturbing attack in a Regal Cinema parking lot in 2022 involving a man who says he was attacked at random.

“He started circling my car, made seven laps around my car. I had no idea who it was. I stepped out of the car. He tried running me over,” said victim Nitish Sharma. “He swung at me, and I grabbed the blade. He was swinging at my face, and I said I don’t know you.”

Sharma told Boston 25 News he was heartbroken and outraged after finding out about the murder of a beloved father involving the same suspect.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened during an argument over spray painting.

“He should be in jail right now. That’s an innocent person that died for no reason,” said Sharma. “That child did not deserve to lose a father, and that guy should be in prison.”

The case involving the alleged machete attack targeting Sharma was dismissed by the court system on July 15th.

Court paperwork cites “failure to prosecute”.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office for more answers.

A spokesperson said they couldn’t comment because the defendant currently has a case before the court.

“My prosecuting attorney wasn’t even given a chance to defend me in court because his lawyer presented this psychologist’s expert report stating that he’s unfit,” explained Sharma. “I didn’t have any power because the judicial system failed me.”

Court records show Srivastava underwent competency evaluations three separate times.

Srivastava was reportedly found in contempt of court at one point for not continuing to receive mental health treatment.

“Had he been sent to jail last month, that innocent family member would be alive right now. He would be spending his weekend with his kid like we are,” added Sharma. “He’s an evil person who should be held accountable.”

Srivastava’s criminal history includes the alleged assault and battery of a family member in 2018 and a home invasion in 2020 involving a hammer.

The outside of Srivastava’s Shrewsbury home is covered in graffiti with messages like “Free Palestine”, “Free Congo”, “Ganga Gardens”, “BLM”, and “GLM”.

Srivastava is scheduled for a detention hearing on September 12th.

