Amtrak train strikes BMW sedan on the tracks in Andover, 1 person taken to hospital

ANDOVER, Mass. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an Amtrak train struck an BMW car on the tracks in Andover on Saturday morning, police said.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m., an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Police said one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. The person’s condition was not known Saturday. It was unclear Saturday how many people were in the vehicle when the collision occurred.

A Navy-colored BMW sedan with Georgia plates rested near the train tracks as investigators responded to the scene on Saturday. The four-door sedan had visible damage to its rear and side, and its air bags were deployed.

“Train 691 made contact with a vehicle on the tracks in Andover at approximately 9:20 a.m. There were no injuries to the train passengers or crew,” Amtrak said in a statement.

The train was delayed approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes while local authorities investigated, Amtrak said.

Further details on the collision were not immediately available on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

