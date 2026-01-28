Amtrak train derails in western Mass. after hitting frozen track

NORTHFIELD, Mass. — Injuries were avoided after an Amtrak train derailed in western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

113 people were on board the Vermonter line when it went off the rails in Northfield.

Service between Springfield and St. Albans, Vermont, is now canceled.

According to Northfield’s fire chief, the train crossed a frozen track switch, causing the engine and first car to jump the tracks.

An added challenge in this rescue was that crews had to dig through a 12-foot-high mound of snow to reach the train.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group