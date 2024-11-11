Amid deportation talks, State Police say immigration law is not its mission

BOSTON — Amid questions about whether Massachusetts State Police will support mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration, the agency’s written policy spells out troopers’ responsibilities.

The policy, last updated in December 2023, begins: “Investigating and enforcing violations of federal immigration law is not a mission of the Massachusetts State Police. Accordingly, it is not appropriate for a member of the State Police to inquire about an individual’s immigration or travel status for the sole purpose of facilitating that person’s potential detention or deportation by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

The policy was shared with Boston 25 News on Monday following comments from Gov. Maura Healey on MSNBC over the weekend.

Healey was interviewed by anchor Lawrence Donnell about President-elect Trump, who has said he will order the deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants after he is sworn into office.

“Would the Massachusetts State Police assist in mass deportations?” Donnell asked Healey.

“No, absolutely not,” Healey responded, adding many states would be under pressure in the coming months.

Healey said the state would use “every tool” to protect Massachusetts residents.

A spokesperson for MSP declined to offer comment on the governor’s answer. However, the agency’s policy sheds some light on the potential battle ahead between federal and state authorities.

“Department members are NOT authorized to stop, arrest, and/or take an individual into custody based solely on an ICE detainer,” MSP’s policy says.

It continues: “If an individual is in Department custody pursuant to an arrest on criminal charges or a warrant, or for any other reason, the existence of an ICE detainer for that individual does NOT grant members of the Department authority to detain the individual for any period longer than they would otherwise be held in Department custody.”

In certain instances, troopers may be required to notify Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they arrest an individual with an existing immigration detainer. Likewise, troopers may need to notify ICE ahead of an individual’s release, according to the policy.

Gov. Healey declared the state’s migrant crisis a “State of Emergency” in 2023. Earlier this year, the number of migrants entering the state maxed out shelter space, leading to sweeping changes to the state’s emergency shelter system. Logan Airport’s Terminal E became a temporary shelter for dozens of people, including mothers and children. The Bay State Correctional Center, a former prison in Norfolk, was also converted to house the overflow of families in need.

Massachusetts is far from alone. Many states report an increase in migrants, and some southern states – such as Texas and Florida – have purposefully sent migrants to northern states, including Massachusetts.

The American Immigration Council estimates more than 1.26 million people in Massachusetts are foreign-born, accounting for 18% of the total population and 21% of the state’s labor force. The AIC says immigrants contribute financially to the state through billions in economic spending and taxes.

Of the 1.26 million immigrants in the state, AIC estimates approximately 10%, or 130,000, are undocumented. However, the Center for Immigration Studies says the number may be as high as 355,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

