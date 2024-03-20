Florida governor threatens to fly more migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already flown migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and now he’s threatening to do it again.

DeSantis made the comments on a podcast on Tuesday.

“I will say this, we do have our transport program also that’s going to be operational. So if Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard,” DeSantis said.

In 2022, he made headlines after flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis mentioned Haiti, which is in a state of chaos and dealing with violent gang wars.

He wants the White House to enact stricter immigration policies amid the unrest.

DeSantis said local officers recently intercepted a boat from Haiti with 25 people on board as well as guns, drugs and night vision goggles.

