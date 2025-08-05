Americans are stressed about grocery bills, poll finds

Mass. — A recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center reveals that a majority of American adults are experiencing stress due to rising grocery prices.

The survey indicates that roughly half of U.S. adults consider grocery costs a major source of stress, with only 14 percent reporting no stress from these expenses.

“The prices seem to go up every week, every month,” said Oliveira, reflecting a common sentiment among consumers,“ Jenkins Jr. expressed his frustration, saying, “Now when I come to the grocery store, it just raises the level of stress.”Muler highlighted the financial strain, stating, “The price is killing me. Instead of saving money in my bank account, I’m using it for groceries.”

The poll highlights that Americans across various wealth brackets are feeling the pressure of rising prices.

In response to increasing costs, nearly 3 in 10 Americans have turned to ‘buy now, pay later’ services for groceries and other expenses, with usage rising to 4 in 10 among adults under 45.

Beyond groceries, over 40 percent of Americans report that housing costs and their bank account balances are contributing to their financial stress, particularly among younger individuals.

As grocery prices continue to climb, the financial strain on American households is evident, prompting many to seek alternative payment options to manage their expenses.

