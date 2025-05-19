An ambulance that was carrying a child in critical condition to the hospital was involved in a car crash Monday morning, according to officials.

The McGregor Memorial EMS ambulance was carrying a critical pediatric patient to a nearby hospital when it was struck by another car while it drove through the intersection of Madbury Road and Route 4 in Durham around 9:13 a.m.

Durham police told Boston 25 News that the ambulance had its emergency lights and sirens activated when it was struck by a Subaru driven by Greg Aguera, age 62 of Makawao, Hawaii.

The child in the back of the struck ambulance was taken by another ambulance to the hospital.

No new injuries were caused in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.

Ambulance carrying child in critical condition involved in crash in NH

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

