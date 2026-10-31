Local

Amazon drops Westborough drone delivery plan after pushback

By Ella Adams, State House News Service
Amazon drops Westborough drone delivery plan after pushback An Amazon delivery drone is on display at Amazon's BOS27 Robotics Innovation Hub in Westborough, Massachusetts on November 10, 2022. - Nothing is a matter of chance at Amazon. The robotics laboratory of the US e-commerce giant is developing the automation of its distribution centers around the world so that customers receive their orders efficiently in the shortest possible time. Delivering the Future" is the motto of this "hub of the robot universe" that is turning the company that Jeff Bezos founded 28 years ago to sell books over the Internet into a pioneer in distribution with its own technology and "made in USA" production. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
By Ella Adams, State House News Service

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Amazon has withdrawn its controversial bid to introduce a drone delivery program in Westborough, according to local lawmakers.

“Tonight Amazon called us to share that they would be withdrawing their application to the Town of Westborough for a drone package delivery launch site,” Millbury Sen. Michael Moore and Reps. Hannah Kane of Shrewsbury and Kate Donaghue of Westborough said in a statement Friday evening. “We are extremely pleased and thank Amazon for listening to the overwhelming concerns voiced in making this decision.”

There has been intense pushback to the retail giant’s proposal to deliver Prime Air packages weighing less than 5 pounds by unmanned aircraft within a 7.5-mile radius of its Westborough fulfillment center. State and federal lawmakers, local officials and community members all have demanded a say in the matter. In a letter sent to the town dated Oct. 30, Amazon wrote that it “hereby requests approval of the Westborough Planning Board to withdraw, without prejudice,” its site plan review application.

The lawmakers expressed gratitude to advocacy group Mass Blue Skies, local officials and the communities “who came together to effectively advocate and share their concerns about noise, safety, privacy, environmental and quality of life impacts.”

Amazon wrote in its letter that the company “values its relationship with the Town of Westborough and looks forward to continuing to work with Town officials on next steps.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read