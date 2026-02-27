BOSTON — Two Venezuelan nationals, alleged to be members of the violent transitional criminal organization Tren De Aragua, have been charged in connection with an ATM jackpotting conspiracy that included robberies and attempted robberies in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Moises Alejandro Martinez Gutierrz and Lestter Guerrero, both 29, have been charged with conspiracy to commit bank theft, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

Alleged Tren de Aragua gang members charged in connection with ATM ‘Jackpotting’ scheme (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Both men, who are in the U.S. unlawfully, will make their appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date, Foley said.

ATM jackpotting schemes typically involve a crew of individuals who travel to targeted ATMs and install malware directly to the ATM’s software programming to force the ATM to dispense all its cash.

According to court documents, there has been an ongoing federal investigation into a nationwide conspiracy, believed to be coordinated and committed by members of Tren de Aragua to steal money from ATMs using malware -- a scheme referred to as ATM jackpotting.

Tren De Aragua is a violent transnational criminal organization that originated in Venezuela in the mid-2000s, which has expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere, with an established presence in the United States.

According to court filings, Tren De Aragua’s criminal activities include human smuggling, extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and robbery.

Tren De Aragua has developed revenue sources through a range of criminal activities, including ATM jackpotting to steal millions of dollars from financial institutions, prosecutors said.

Jackpotting proceeds are typically distributed amongst Tren De Aragua members and associates to conceal their derivation, prosecutors said. Tren De Aragua members often are instructed to split the proceeds from a jackpot operation, with 50% earmarked and sent to Tren De Aragua leadership in Venezuela and 50% divided among subjects conducting ground operations.

According to charging documents, on Feb. 5, 2026, Martinez Gutierrez and Guerrero were arrested in Augusta, Maine, after an attempted ATM jackpotting robbery.

Prosecutors said Martinez Gutierrez is allegedly connected to at least five additional ATM jackpotting robberies across New England, including robberies on Dec. 31, 2025, in Norwich, Conn; Jan. 20, 2026, in Braintree, Mass; and Jan. 30, 2026, in Rochester, N.H.; and attempted robberies on Jan. 14, 2026, in Coventry, R.I.; and on Jan. 19, 2026, in Stoneham, Mass.

Guerrero is allegedly connected to at least one additional jackpotting robbery, with Martinez Gutierrez, on Jan. 30, 2026, in Rochester, N.H.

The charge of conspiring to commit bank theft provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

