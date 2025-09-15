Alleged gang member, drug dealer arrested after feds swarm Merrimack Valley home

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An alleged gang member and known drug dealer was arrested following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in Lawrence on Monday morning, federal law enforcement officials said.

Luis Jose Nivar Cabral was taken into custody on charges filed in connection with a drug case being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maine, a criminal complaint shared with Boston 25 News indicated.

The operation began at dawn when Homeland Security and FBI agents surrounded a house on Roberta Lane in Lawrence with a federal arrest warrant for Cabral.

0 of 14 Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust Lawrence bust

Cabral is suspected of trafficking fentanyl in northern Massachusetts and Maine and has allegedly been involved in three home invasions. He is also a suspected member of the Trinatarios Gang.

According to an arrest warrant, Cabral was also recently involved in a high-speed car chase in Rumford, Maine, in which shots were fired at police with high-powered rifles.

Law enforcement used a battering ram on the home and broke a window, allowing officers to deploy flash bangs to end the standoff.

Lawrence house raid

After the standoff, Cabral was taken to federal court in Boston for his initial appearance before a judge. It’s expected that he will be returned to Maine to face federal charges related to his alleged criminal activities.

The arrest of Cabral marks a significant development in the efforts to combat gang-related drug trafficking and violence in the region.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Read the full criminal complaint against Cabral:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group