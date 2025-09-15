Alleged gang member, drug dealer arrested after feds swarm Merrimack Valley home

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An alleged gang member and known drug dealer was arrested following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in Lawrence on Monday morning, federal law enforcement officials said.
Luis Jose Nivar Cabral was taken into custody on charges filed in connection with a drug case being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maine, a criminal complaint shared with Boston 25 News indicated.
The operation began at dawn when Homeland Security and FBI agents surrounded a house on Roberta Lane in Lawrence with a federal arrest warrant for Cabral.
Cabral is suspected of trafficking fentanyl in northern Massachusetts and Maine and has allegedly been involved in three home invasions. He is also a suspected member of the Trinatarios Gang.
According to an arrest warrant, Cabral was also recently involved in a high-speed car chase in Rumford, Maine, in which shots were fired at police with high-powered rifles.
Law enforcement used a battering ram on the home and broke a window, allowing officers to deploy flash bangs to end the standoff.
After the standoff, Cabral was taken to federal court in Boston for his initial appearance before a judge. It’s expected that he will be returned to Maine to face federal charges related to his alleged criminal activities.
The arrest of Cabral marks a significant development in the efforts to combat gang-related drug trafficking and violence in the region.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Read the full criminal complaint against Cabral:
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group