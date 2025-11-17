Local

All-Pro WR Ja’Marr Chase suspended one game, won’t play vs Patriots

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass while Marcus Jones #25 of the New England Patriots defends during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
One of the most electrifying players in the NFL won’t be on the field when the Patriots travel to Cincinnati this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is set to serve a one-game suspension for allegedly spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chase and Ramsey were ejected for a scuffle during the Bengals’ 34-12 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. After the game, Ramsey claimed that Chase spat on him, spurring him to punch the All-Pro WR.

The 25-year-old wideout is leading the NFL with 79 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Patriots vs. Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

