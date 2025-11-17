All-Pro WR Ja’Marr Chase suspended one game, won’t play vs Patriots

One of the most electrifying players in the NFL won’t be on the field when the Patriots travel to Cincinnati this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is set to serve a one-game suspension for allegedly spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chase and Ramsey were ejected for a scuffle during the Bengals’ 34-12 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. After the game, Ramsey claimed that Chase spat on him, spurring him to punch the All-Pro WR.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

The 25-year-old wideout is leading the NFL with 79 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns.

Patriots vs. Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

