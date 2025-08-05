Air quality alerts issued for some New England states again on Tuesday

Mass. — Hazy conditions will continue on Tuesday across Massachusetts, as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to move through.

Air quality alerts have been issued for New Hampshire, Vermont and Connecticut.

Haze from wildfire smoke forced a brief ground stop at Logan International Airport on Monday. The low visibility caused about an hour delay for flights in and out of Boston.

Currently, about 750 wildfires are burning in Canada, and as a result, at least eight states—from Wisconsin to Maine were under air quality alerts yesterday. That means millions of Americans are breathing in unhealthy air. A fire information officer in British Columbia says the weather forecast in the area isn’t going to help that much.

“We can expect an increase in wind gusts with a bit more of a westerly flow over the area,” said Madison Dahl, a fire information officer with the British Columbia Wildfire Service. “This low does carry moisture with it, so we may see some rain to arrive on Wednesday. We will require a significant amount of rainfall to make significant changes to the fire behavior.”

Forecasters do expect the air quality to improve for most of the US in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

