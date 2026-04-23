AI reshaping how students choose careers

BOSTON — As high school students across the country begin planning their futures, artificial intelligence is becoming a central part of the conversation.

For many families, the question is no longer just where to go to college—but whether certain careers will even exist by the time today’s students graduate.

Thomas Rich, a junior at Newburyport High School, says discussions about AI have become routine at home.

“It’s definitely been a topic of conversation over the past few months,” Rich explained. “Which professions can I look at in 10, 15, even 50 years down the line that are still going to be there?”

For parents, the uncertainty surrounding AI is colliding with the already high cost of higher education.

Amber Barbere, whose daughter graduated high school last year, says many families are questioning whether college is worth the financial risk.

“I think we’re at the very cusp of young people saying, ‘There is no way I’m coming out of school with $90,000 a year plus in loans,’” she said.

That concern is backed by experts like Jon Carson, founder and CEO of College Guidance Network, who has surveyed hundreds of parents about this issue.

“This is becoming a riskier decision,” Carson said. “It’s more expensive, and the pathway you’re on may have risk to AI. The numbers may not add up.”

Carson adds that anxiety is growing among parents about what AI will mean for their children’s future careers.

Entry-Level Jobs Already Disappearing

Recent research underscores those fears. A report from Goldman Sachs found that roughly 16,000 jobs per month have been eliminated over the past year due to advancements in AI—many of them entry-level roles.

“It’s not AI that’s going to take your job,” said Aaron Smith, a college and career counselor at Newburyport High School. “It’s somebody using AI better than you.”

The Jobs Most at Risk

According to a 2026 study by Anthropic, the roles most vulnerable to AI disruption include:

Computer programmers

Customer service representatives

Data entry workers

Medical record specialists

Market research analysts

These positions often involve repetitive or data-driven tasks—areas where AI excels.

Preparing Students for an AI-Driven Future

At Newburyport High School, educators are adapting. Smith works closely with students to help them understand both the risks and opportunities AI presents.

“I try to help them understand—this isn’t going away,” Smith said. “What jobs are going to come from that in five years? What jobs are going to get taken away?”

The school even incorporates AI-focused learning tools, including a masterclass platform through College Guidance Network. The system provides access to hundreds of expert-led videos and resources designed to help students make informed decisions.

For some students, the uncertainty is pushing them toward alternative paths.

Barbere’s daughter chose to take a structured gap year, exploring industries around the world before deciding to pursue a career in the trades—specifically esthetics or cosmetology.

“The trades are going to allow people to stay in business without the significant change in technology,” Barbere said. “Not at the same rate that some computerized or administrative jobs might experience.”

Careers That Are More “AI-Proof”

Research from Microsoft and Forbes suggests that certain fields are less likely to be replaced by AI—especially those that rely on human interaction, complex judgment, or unpredictable environments.

These include:

Skilled trades (plumbers, electricians, carpenters)

Healthcare (surgeons, nurses, therapists)

Emergency services (firefighters, police, paramedics)

Leadership roles (CEOs, founders, strategists)

Legal and ethics professions (judges, legal counsel)

For Rich, those insights have helped shape his own plans. He’s now leaning toward a career in medicine.

“I think that’s one of the jobs that’s pretty protected,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in science, but it’s even more of a reason to go into medicine because it’s not that replaceable.”

Boston will be the first big city school district in the country to require proficiency in AI skills to graduate. On the state level, Governor Maura Healey announced a new partnership with Google to offer access to an AI training program and certificate at no cost for all Massachusetts residents this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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