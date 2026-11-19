BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported the first pediatric death related to the flu.

According to the DOH’s dashboard, a total of 21 people have passed away from the flu dating back to the week of August 30th. During the week of November 8-14, 5 people have died: four adults and now one child.

The current estimated Influenza-like illness activity is moderate, while the current estimated severity of influenza for that week is estimated to be low.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms for the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, and some people may have vomiting and diarrhea.

To prevent getting the flu, experts advise getting the flu vaccine especially for some people who at high risker of developing serious complications, this includes people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), pregnant women and children younger than 5 years, but especially those younger than 2 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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