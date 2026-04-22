AG releases cause of death for 24-year-old shot and killed by police in Ashland, NH

ASHLAND, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General has released the cause of death for the 24-year-old who was shot and killed by an officer on Monday during a traffic stop.

Demitri Zimmer died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Ashland police officers say they attempted a traffic stop on Main Street when the man behind the wheel, identified as Zimmer, allegedly pulled out a gun and began to open fire.

During the exchange of gunfire, a police officer was wounded, and Zimmer was shot and killed.

The officer who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the officer-involved use of deadly force on Zimmer is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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