A.G.: Murder-suicide investigation underway after man, woman found dead inside N.H. restaurant

CONCORD, N.H. — After previously announcing an investigation into a ‘suspicious’ death, New Hampshire authorities announced that they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced that on Sunday, around 9:45 a.m., Berlin police were dispatched to the La Casita restaurant at 4 Hillside Avenue in Berlin in response to a 911 call for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered an employee behind the bar, 25-year-old Sandra Marisol Fuentes Huaracha, dead from a gunshot wound.

A later discovery revealed 50-year-old Michael Gleason, Jr. dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the bathroom.

The Attorney General’s office said that both Ms. Fuentes Huaracha and Mr. Gleason were engaged in a prior domestic relationship with one another.

Authorities say that while the investigation is still beginning, there does not seem to be a threat to the general public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

