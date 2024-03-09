AG identifies man shot and killed by police in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, NH — Police shot and killed a man in Rochester, New Hampshire Friday night, the Attorney General’s office says.

The shooting occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle, just south of city hall. The AG says officers were looking for 36-year-old Joseph Russell, who was wanted in connection with multiple car thefts.

Police say Russell was spotted driving in Rochester and intercepted him on Route 16 in the area of Gooseberry Circle. Police also learned that Russell had a firearm.

Russell abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled from police on foot into the Gooseberry Circle residential area.

According to police, Russel was asked to surrender. When he did not comply, a State Police Trooper with a K-9 police dog released their K-9 partner to subdue Russell, the AG says.

Officers say Russell drew a firearm and two troopers fired bullets at Russell, who died at the scene.

There is no threat to the public and no officers were physically injured during the incident.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

