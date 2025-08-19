Local

Officials investigating four suspicious deaths in Madbury, NH home

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Madbury, NH — Police are conducting a investigation after four people were found dead in Madbury, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Attorney General John M. Formella called the deaths of the four people suspicious.

The investigation is centered around a home on Moharimet Drive.

Residents were told to expect a police presence in the area for hours.

“While the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the general public at this time,” Formella’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

