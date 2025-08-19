Officials investigating four suspicious deaths in Madbury, NH home

Madbury, NH — Police are conducting a investigation after four people were found dead in Madbury, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Attorney General John M. Formella called the deaths of the four people suspicious.

The investigation is centered around a home on Moharimet Drive.

Residents were told to expect a police presence in the area for hours.

“While the investigation is just beginning, there is no known threat to the general public at this time,” Formella’s office said.

Troopers are conducting an active investigation on Moharimet Drive in Madbury. Residents in the area should anticipate a police presence for multiple hours. Additional information will be released as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/vOxxzf6yMj — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 19, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

