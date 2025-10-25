After years of being locked to Xbox, Halo is officially coming to PlayStation

Pigs have finally flown, at least, in terms of video games...

Microsoft’s legendary gaming franchise, Halo, is causing a major gaming news after they announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved, which is set to release on all consoles, including PlayStation.

Master Chief comes to PlayStation.



Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on PS5 next year, rebuilt and modernized with 2-player local co-op and 4-player online co-op: https://t.co/bjrq4bDvOg pic.twitter.com/Dt7sfl1ire — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 24, 2025

The significance of this? Halo has been a staple of Xbox, standing as the face of the console. Halo was one of the first games to come to the Xbox, with both the game and console releasing on November 15, 2001.

The longstanding franchise has since been locked to Microsoft’s console. In recent years, a majority of the games have been ported over to PC.

But now, with Halo’s new/old title being ported over to the console’s main competitor, Sony’s PlayStation, it truly laments the end of an era.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to release at an unspecified date in 2026.

