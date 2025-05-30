ICE raids postpone community festival on Martha’s Vineyard

Organizers of the Brazil Fest on Martha’s Vineyard are responding to ICE raids this week that led to the arrests of an estimated 40 migrants on the island and Nantucket.

“It has affected everyone,” said Paula Reidbord, Brazil Fest coordinator.

Brazilians are the largest immigrant group on Martha’s Vineyard, Reidbord says. Last year’s inaugural Brazil Fest drew an estimated 500 people and was a welcomed community event, she said.

But this week’s ICE raids have sparked fear among immigrants in the community, even those who are in the country legally.

“People that have papers are also afraid of being tackled because it’s so uncertain,” Reibord said.

“It really touches home,” adds Kiki Homer, who manages communications for the festival. “You know individuals… who are good people who provide services.”

The Brazil Fest surveyed participants after this week’s raids. An overwhelming 94% said they believed this weekend’s festival should be postponed considering the arrests. Organizers are tentatively planning to hold the festival on October 12, which would coincide with Children’s Day in Brazil.

“Postponing the event is not a sign of fear, but rather an act of compassion and solidarity,” MV Mediation board president Rachel BenDavid said in a press release. “It acknowledges the real and present concerns of our Brazilian neighbors.”

An ICE spokesperson said this week’s raids netted an MS-13 gang member and a child sex offender. Border Czar Tom Homan has said that although ICE is focused on arresting and deporting violent criminal illegal aliens, collateral arrests are likely in places with so-called ‘sanctuary’ policies that limit state and local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“More non-criminal targets are being arrested because ICE agents are not going to walk away from an illegal alien,” Homan said in comments outside the White House on Thursday. “You force us to go find the bad guy, many times they’re with others. At a work site, you go look for the bad guy, there are ten other illegal aliens there, they’re coming, too.”

Nantucket police said ICE notified them of their presence on the island, but did not request assistance.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell released a new ‘Know Your Rights’ guide for immigrants and bystanders, outlining what ICE agents can and cannot do, and explaining the limits on state and local law enforcement agencies.

