AEW returns to Boston for shows at MGM Music Hall

BOSTON — All Elite Wrestling returns to Boston for shows on Wednesday and Thursday over at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Since their inception in 2019, AEW continues to grow every year - adding weekly television shows, breaking attendance records, and putting on shows all over the country and abroad.

One of the newest members to the roster is Boston-native, Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa began his wrestling career over 20 years ago at the New England Pro Wrestling Academy in North Andover. Trained by wrestling legend Killer Kowalski, Ciampa eventually made it out of the independent circuit and spent time in Ring of Honor (ROH), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and now AEW.

Over the past 25 years, the academy in North Andover has produced several other pro wrestling figures, including Mercedes Moné, Ivar, Kofi Kingston, and Carmelo Hayes.

Known as the “Psycho Killer,” Ciampa is known for his intense, chaotic wrestling style, featuring stiff strikes and high-impact offense.

Now in AEW since January, Ciampa is part of a new locker room filled with new possible opponents. He praised fellow AEW star Will Ospreay, calling him the best wrestler in the world right now.

“I’ve been in the ring with so many, I’ve seen so many up close. When you’re just saying bell-to-bell, mixing styles, being able to tell stories - there is no one better.”

He added, “His body control, his understanding of it all, his development over the last decade.”

AEW has a very unique roster. It’s made up of veterans who are well known due to their time in WWE. That includes Ciampa, Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, and many more.

But it’s also made up of talent that never quite got the same level of exposure because they wrestled for much smaller promotions. That includes guys like “Hangman” Adam Page, MJF, Darby Allin, and many others.

“AEW Dynamite” - the company’s flagship show has been running every Wednesday since October 2019. The show’s second episode was taped at Agganis Arena in Boston. “AEW Collision” airs every Saturday night.

Tickets are still available for Wednesday and Thursday’s show in Boston. You can head over to AEWTIX.com or Ticketmaster.

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