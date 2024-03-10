Aerial video shows parts of Hampton Beach flooded from high tide

HAMPTON, N.H. — Cleanup is underway on New Hampshire’s Seacoast after Sunday’s high tide caused some extreme flooding.

Hampton police restricted access to the beach, closing down parts of Route 101, Route 1A, and several residential areas for several hours.

Aerial video shared by Henry Swensen showed parts of Ashworth, Brown Avenues, and Church Street completely underwater after the tide came in.

Parts of the Seacoast are still recovering from January’s storms.

