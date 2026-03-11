Advocates warn potential budget cuts could impact services for adults with disabilities in Mass.

Advocates for people with disabilities are raising concerns that potential cuts tied to shifting federal funding could threaten critical services for adults with disabilities in Massachusetts.

They say many adults rely on state-supported programs — and the workers who run them — to live independently and remain connected to their communities.

“For the disability community, this is bad news,” said Daniel O’Donnell, a Boston advocate who is on the autism spectrum. “These programs are essential.”

The 26-year-old credits programs he has participated in since childhood with helping shape who he is today.

“You can feel the happiness that people feel when they get there and you just leave feeling so good afterwards,” O’Donnell said.

Now an advocate himself, O’Donnell is among those sounding the alarm about potential cuts to services for adults with disabilities over the age of 22 in Massachusetts.

Maura Sullivan, CEO of The Arc of Massachusetts, , said the state budget constraints — triggered in part by federal Medicaid cuts — is creating anxiety among families and service providers.

“So, when we see that kind of growing need with a tightening budget, and then the federal impacts that are coming down, now and in the future, it makes our community very nervous,” Sullivan said.

Medicaid reductions approved by Congress connected to the President’s ‘The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act’ could eventually cost Massachusetts about $3.5 billion in federal funding annually.

According to The Arc, some of the most significant proposed cuts could affect Adult Foster Care, Personal Care Attendants and Adult Day Health programs.

Advocates say the programs are already stretched thin. Roughly 1,800 Massachusetts adults are currently on waiting lists for day program slots, according to The Arc.

“They’re sitting at home. They’re regressing, losing skills. They’re isolated,” Sullivan said. “And family members, parents can’t work, because they have no place to bring these individuals.”

Sullivan said there are 450 high priority individuals who are waiting for a group home placement here in Massachusetts.

Advocates brought those concerns directly to lawmakers this week at the State House, urging policymakers to protect services they say are essential for thousands of residents.

Daniel’s father, Dan O’Donnell, said programs that support adults with disabilities benefit entire families.

“They just want to be a part of what everybody else does and what everybody does on a regular basis,” he said.

Daniel O’Donnell said without the programs he relies on his life would look very different.

“If I weren’t doing all this, I’ll probably be in my recliner or on the couch and just see family,” he said.

Though his specific programs are not subject to cuts, he doesn’t want to see anyone missing out on the chance to live their best life.

Advocates say work groups of stakeholders have had a seat at the table and are helping to make impossible decisions-cutting measures in several areas.

Work on Personal Care Attendant (PCA) services already identified $32 million in cost-cutting measures and will now be tasked with finding an additional $68 million in savings or recommending legislative changes. Similar work groups will look for $15 million in cuts to Adult Day Health programs and $35 million in Adult Foster Care services.

We asked the Governor’s office about the proposed budget cuts. They replied with a written statement from a spokesperson with MassHealth.

“The Trump Administration’s massive cuts to Medicaid, at a time when health care costs are skyrocketing across the country, have put Massachusetts in a very difficult fiscal position. MassHealth’s adult foster care, personal care attendant, and adult day health program costs are growing substantially. We must find a way to control costs to make sure these critical programs continue to serve our most vulnerable residents for many years to come. We will continue to engage with patients, providers, and the Legislature on needed changes that will ensure the sustainability of these programs.” -MassHealth spokesperson

Sullivan said while reductions may be unavoidable given the economic climate, they don’t want to erase gains made in recent years erased.

“Governor Healy gave us a very impactful allocation for the workforce a couple years ago, and that brought workers (PCA) up from about $16 an hour to about $20 an hour. But even at $20 an hour in Massachusetts, living is difficult,” Sullivan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

