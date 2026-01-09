Advocate questions team, league response as assault cases against Patriots players proceed

Boston 25 News is continuing to follow criminal cases involving two New England Patriots players accused in separate assault cases. Stefon Diggs is accused of assaulting his personal chef during a dispute over pay, while Christian Barmore is accused of domestic assault involving the mother of his child. Both players have denied the allegations and the cases are moving through the legal system.

Attorney and victims advocate Margo Lindauer joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3pm to discuss concerns she about how professional sports organizations respond publicly to such allegations. She focused on what she says can be absent from team and league statements while cases are pending, as players are presumed innocent and entitled to due process.

The conversation also examined how responses from major organizations can affect survivors of domestic violence and assault, regardless of how the legal cases are resolved. Lindauer addressed the broader impact organizational messaging can have on public trust and survivor willingness to come forward.

Lindauer is also an adjunct professor at Vermont Law & Graduate School

If you have concerns about the relationship, you or a loved one is in, call the Massachusetts Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-785-2020.

