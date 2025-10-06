Advocate for domestic abuser survivors on outcome of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters, capping a sordid federal case that featured harrowing testimony and ended in a forceful reckoning for one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

Attorney Margo Lindauer, an advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, told Boston 25 News that a significant sentence would reflect the seriousness of the crimes and highlighted the challenges survivors face when coming forward.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group