Adjusted map: Storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A midweek storm could bring up to half a foot of snowfall to parts of Massachusetts, a newly adjusted snow map from the Boston 25 Weather team shows.

Chilly weather and bright conditions are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but clouds will build on Wednesday ahead of our next storm.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast that precipitation will fill in late Wednesday evening with coastal rain and inland snow, persisting into Thursday morning.

“The bulk of our rain and snow is going to fall overnight into Thursday morning,” Spear said. “During the afternoon hours, things are going to turn patchier. What we’re left with is the potential for snow and rain squalls into the afternoon.”

A coating of up to 3 inches of snow is expected north and west of Route 128/Interstate 95. The highest snow totals will be at elevations northwest of Worcester, as well as points in western Massachusetts, where 6 inches of snow is possible.

“A rain-snow line between 95 and 495, so north and west of that you’ve got your best chance for those higher-end totals,” Spear said.

Communities closer to the coast will see snow and rain, but sticking is unlikely with temperatures expected to remain above freezing. There is a chance for a grassy coating east of 128 into Boston.

Mainly plain rain is on tap for southeastern Massachusetts.

Those hitting the road for commutes to work and school should brace for weather-related slowdowns.

It will dry out Thursday night into Friday, but the weather will turn windy with gusts of 30-40 mph.

The weekend looks to be cold, dry, and partly sunny.

